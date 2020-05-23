Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1930 - 2020
Patricia E. "Patti" Shultz Obituary
Menasha - Patricia E. Schultz, age 89 formerly of Menasha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Three Pillars Senior Living Communities in Dousman, WI.

Patricia "Patti" was born on October 8, 1930 in Menasha to the late Carl and Gertrude (Laux) Meier. Patti graduated from St. Mary's High School in Menasha in 1948, and went on to become a graduate of St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond Du Lac in 1951. She spent the early years of her career as the private nurse for a patient afflicted with polio. Patti married her husband, Robert Schultz, Sr. in 1954 and after that devoted her life to being the mother of her three boys and loving wife to her husband, Bob. Patti and Bob raised their family in Racine and then enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement at their lovely Lake Winnebago home in Oshkosh.

Patti is survived by her three sons: Robert, Jr. (Jane), Timothy (Kim) and Jay (Cheryl) Schultz. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Matthew, Emily, Andrew, Karly, Conner and Patrick Schultz (Mindy); two great-grandchildren: Parker and Cora Schultz; a sister, Barbara (Larry) Nowak and a brother, Paul (Pat) Meier.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, Sr. in 2010, a sister Geraldine Meier and a brother and sister-in-law, Gordon (Kay) Meier. Private family services will be held at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Tuesday, May 26, 2019 with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah. In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, the family asks that you just say a personal prayer for Patti, as she was a devout Catholic who loved her religion.

The family would like to give their special and heartfelt thank you to Three Pillars Senior Living Communities in Dousman, Allay Hospice in Brookfield, Mary Taggert, APNP and Dr. William Cooper, MD for all the tender care given to Patti over the last several years. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 23 to May 24, 2020
