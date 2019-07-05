|
Patricia E. Trams
Neenah - Patricia (Paddy) E. (Hoy) Trams, age 83, after a holiday surrounded by family, passed away peacefully with her daughter, son-in-law, and Jesus by her side on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born in Ireland on March 17, 1936 (Saint Patrick's Day) and lived in Great Dunmow, UK with her loving parents, the late Emily Isabella and Leonard Hoy. It was there that Paddy met the love of her life, Curtis D. Trams. They married and moved to Curt's hometown of Escanaba, MI. Eventually, their family moved to Neenah, WI where Paddy served as a compassionate nurse's aide for over 30 years at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah.
Both at work and at home, Paddy found delight in taking care of others. Her love of music, dancing, and laughter carries on through the lives she touched. Whether it was an encouraging word or a stockpile of popsicles in the freezer for her grandkids, she believed in showing love to each other always. This was demonstrated best by giving, be it gifts, stories, or time, and Christmas was no exception. Her heart was full of love, steeped in tea, and covered by the grace of God. She often attended New Hope Church and took comfort in the message and music shared there.
Paddy was loved by many and will be missed by all. She is survived by her children: Leonard Trams; Linda (Joe) Ashauer; Corrine (Chris) Thompson; Barbara (Pat) Bergner; her grandchildren: Patricia Baker; Steve Trams; Angela (Brett) Cartwright; David Trams; Tyler Thompson; Nichole (Josh) Arnoldussen; Travis (Kristin) Nett; Emily (Blake) Runnoe; Amanda Bergner; Brianna Ashauer; and Julie Trams; as well as her great-grandchildren: Matthew, Emma, and Allison Cartwright; Mavrick Thompson; Colton and Oliver Arnoldussen; Elizabeth Trams; Tenley, Landin, and Ramsey. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Allen; godchild, Becky Jung; and close friends: Margaret and Glyn Joyce of England, Lynne Magnuson, Ann Christensen, Lynn Searles, Betty Flanders, Pat Kiley, Sonia and Jerry Nelson; the Nollenberg and Frank families, as well as other extended family members and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Curt; son, Duane Trams; daughter-in-law, Dawn Ahrens-Trams; grandson, Jon Trams; sister, Ellen Mary Jane Hoy; parents-in-law, Melvin and Elizabeth (McKown) Trams; and by good friends: Shirley Carter; Chum Magnuson; Mary and Ed Harris; and Irene and Sonny Frank.
A service will be held at 4:00 pm on next Sunday, July 14, 2019 at New Hope Church, 1850 American Dr, Neenah, with Rev. Jeff Prewitt officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 2:00 pm until the hour of service. This celebration of life will also be a celebration of Paddy and Curt's 63rd wedding anniversary (first wedding anniversary in heaven), and all are encouraged to wear their Irish green.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Rev. Jeff Prewitt, Dr. Knaus, and his staff for the outpouring of love and guidance; as well as the staffs of Rennes, Emerald Ridge and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and support through this journey.
Our house has been so full of love. I believe so strongly how lucky I am. Thank you all. Love you lots. God bless you, Cheerio. -Paddy
