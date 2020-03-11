|
Patricia Enright Dick
Patricia Enright Dick, age 89, passed suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Landmark Nursing Home in West Monroe, Louisiana.
Pat was born October 30, 1930 to the late Clarence and Blanche Enright in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years William (Bill) Dick, as well as her three siblings, Wayne, Don and Marion. Pat is survived by her children Michael (Linda) Dick (Middletown, CT), David Dick (Minneapolis, MN), Joan Dick (San Diego, CA), Daniel (Jolinda) Dick (West Monroe, LA), and also grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pat graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1948. She attended nursing school before meeting her husband Bill and moving to Georgia where he was stationed in the Army. After serving in the Army, they found their way back to Wisconsin where they purchased a cottage on Firelane 13 in Menasha on the shores of Lake Winnebago. They soon turned a cottage into a home and resided there for 50 years.
Pat lived her life to the fullest and kept busy raising four children in a much simpler time in rural Wisconsin. She loved the lake life and wasn't even bothered by the "lake flies" that always showed up around Mother's Day! She was surrounded by great neighbors and friends on the firelane. As empty nesters she and Bill did have the opportunity to travel with family and friends throughout the United States. After Bill passed in 1998, Pat continued to visit her children, enjoyed bus trips with her lady friends, along with occasional trips to the theater and of course hanging out with the gang at "Water Class." In 2014 Pat moved to West Monroe, LA to be near her son.
She will be dearly missed by all. At her request no services will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020