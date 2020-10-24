Patricia H. (Miller, Wolff) Van De Hey
Little Chute - Patricia H. (Miller, Wolff) Van De Hey, age 86, died peacefully at her son's home on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born in Little Chute to the late Theodore E. and Minnie (Wildenberg) Lamers. Pat was the past leader and secretary of the Kimberly Tops Club, board member and secretary of the Lutheran Brotherhood Fox Valley Branch, and board member and secretary of the Little Chute Golden Agers. She also volunteered with the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts. Pat was an active member of St. John Nepomucene where she was a Eucharistic minister.
She had a deep faith and truly lived by God's word. Pat loved unconditionally and cherished her family and friends. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by them. She loved to shop and was always on the lookout for Christmas presents, even in January! Pat loved music, played the accordion, and loved to Polka. She lived at Hallmark Place for years and was always up for a card game with the friends she made there. Never one to sit still for long, she also loved to travel, and made trips to the casino and the Fireside Theater.
Pat is survived by her children: Jean (Michael) Van Wychen, Kaukauna; Steven Miller, Appleton; Carol (Ronny) Samp, Florida; Scott (Kerri) Miller, Kaukauna; and Amy (Michael) Bodoh, Clintonville; their father, Bernard (Elaine) Miller; son-in-law, Kevin (Connie) Brick; grandchildren: Mark and Adam (Megan) Van Wychen, Alan Sanderfoot, Elizabeth (Fabian) Loor, Maggie Stalsberg, Russell (Christina) Miller, Sara (Troy) Hesman, Eric and Kim Vanden Boogard, Lindsay (Joel) D'Souza, Bailey (friend Ryan) and Nic Miller, Dustin (friend Laura), Brice, Garrett, Connar (fiancé Alexandria), and Haley Bodoh; great grandchildren: Mariah, Alex, Brady, Ava, Brielle, Austin, Samantha, Alexandria, Jackie, Nickie, Travis, Porter, Cadin, Marlee, Emma, Neveah, Danicah, Caroline, and Dean; sisters: Beverly (Charles) Goodman and Gladys (Mark) Hietpas; and sister-in-law: Els Lamers. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her husbands, Lawrence Wolff and Lloyd Van De Hey and is survived by their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings and in-laws.
Pat was also preceded in death by her parents; daughters: Joan (Raymond) Sanderfoot and Connie Brick; granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Van Wychen; siblings: Marion (Bud) Piepkorn, Myrtle (Len) Wundrow, Robert Lamers, Rose (Myron) Ebben, and three infant brothers; brother-in-law, Donald Vaubel; and members of the Wolff and Van De Hey families.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine Street, Little Chute) beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Ronald Belitz will officiate. Committal St. John Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed at www.stjn.org
Pat's family would like to thank Christina, Nikki, Nancy, and Chaplain Nicole from Ascension Hospice and all of the Caregivers from Home Instead, especially Patty, who cared for Mom and helped make her final days the very best they could be.