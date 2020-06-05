Patricia "Pat" Hansen
Green Bay - Patricia "Pat" A. (Neuman) Hansen, age 88, a lifelong resident of Green Bay was reunited with her husband Bill on May 29, 2020. Pat was born on July 12, 1931 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Arnold E. and Gertrude (Rabideau) Neuman. On May 20th 1950 she married W.E. "Bill" Hansen, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the couple enjoyed 44 years together. Bill preceded her in death on August 17, 1994. While she was in high school Pat worked at Vandersteen Jewelers. After graduation, she worked at H.C. Pranges in the toy department for many years. When she and Bill started a family, Pat decided to stay home to raise her children. Pat enjoyed sewing and made children's clothes when they were young. She enjoyed crafts, baking, cooking, crocheting, and gardening. Pat was busy with school activities. She volunteered as a "lunch lady", and Girl Scout Leader through St Phillips. After her husband suffered a heart attack in 1978, Pat volunteered for over 20 years at the Cardiac Rehab program at the downtown Y.M.C.A. She quickly learned how to take blood pressures and educate people on the importance of diet and exercise. Pat formed lasting friendships with the participants, doctors, and nurses of the program. Pat was an active and life member of the V.F.W. Post # 2037, helping with Bingo, the Monthly Liver Fry, and held various leadership positions including President.. She and Bill were members of the Navy Club Ship #18 and the D.A.V. Chapter #3. Pat loved spending time "up-north" at their cottage in Crivitz and enjoyed the numerous family camping trips to Mackinac Island, Yellowstone National Park, Wells Park, and Canada. Pat was an avid traveler, and especially enjoyed the cruises that she took with her children and grandchildren. You would never find Pat sitting at home. Her children often teased that they could never find her, thank goodness for her cell phone, when she would answer it. In her "retirement" years, Pat was even busier. She worked at the Holiday Inn (Clarion) and was a friendly face on weekends, until it closed in 2013. She was sometimes called the "hostess with the mostess". In 2005, she began working for her son John at the funeral home. She was a great asset. Pat did everything from answering the phone, record keeping and organizing family files. More importantly, she would often console bereaved families as they found comfort in her eyes and gentle words. She was also a 30 year + survivor of breast cancer. Pat is survived by her children Joseph and Therese (Roffers) Hansen; Lynn Crawford; Colleen Hansen; John and Cheryl (Goeb) Hansen; 12 grandchildren, Nicole (Jordon) Knier, Rachel (Dan) Bloch, Danielle Hansen (special friend Kenny Arbour); Jennifer, Melissa (fiance, Dan Christjohn), and Adam Crawford; Olivia and Lyndsay Hansen; MaKayla, Abbie, Anah and Maleah Hansen; 7 great-grandchildren (and 2 on the way in September and December); Daniel, Anthony, Aaliyah Christjohn; Archer Denzine; Bradi, Easton, Riggs Bloch; her brother Don Neuman, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jeanne (Don) Radke, sister-in-law Pat Bode, a special friend through the years Dianne Smith and members of the Horkman family. She is further survived by many special nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her companion of 14 years Fabian "Bud" Horkman, her sister and brother-in-law; Arletta and Irv Lambert, her brothers and sisters-in-law Richard Neuman, Arnie (Joyce, Madeline, Nonie); Lois Neuman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Richard (Elaine) Hansen; Donne Hansen; Alice (Bob) Kalinosky.
An open house gathering to Celebrate Pat's life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Hansen's Serenity House, 1644 Lime Kiln Road. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church (the church she received all of her sacraments in- and will be brought home one final time) 413 St. John Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Brian Belongia officiating and Father Patrick Beno and Father Paul Demuth concelebrating. DUE TO THE COVID-19 CONCERNS, THE FAMILY OF PAT RESPECTFULLY ASKS ALL ATTENDING THE VISITATIONS PLEASE BRING AND WEAR A MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE BUILDING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES.
The Funeral Service and visitation will be live streamed at www.hansenfuneralservice.com on Pat's Tribute Page. Entombment at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
The family would like to extenD.A.V.ry special thank you to Kathy LaPlante, Dianne Smith, Unity Hospice (Johanna, Nate, Linda, Jane, and Nancy), Patty Kimball for their support and care of Pat. We couldn't have done this without you. God Speed you on you Journey Pat!
