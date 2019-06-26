Services
Neenah - Patricia Ann Hoalcraft, age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on June 20, 2019 at Thedacare Reginal Medical Center Neenah. She is survived by her two children: Rodney Cross of Wild Rose, Wisconsin and Lisa Ayers of Clarksburg, West Virginia; four granddaughters; four great grandchildren; and countless friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Teresa Lynn Cross; her mother: Dessi Swisher; her father Charles Hoalcraft; and her beloved dog El Nino.

Patricia will always be remembered as an amazing person and constant care giver that touched many hearts throughout her life.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hovcremation.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2019
