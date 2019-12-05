|
Patricia J. Milton
Kaukauna, Wisconsin - Patricia "Pat" June (McCabe) Milton, age 94, passed away on December 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital and was reunited with her husband, Mike and son, Patrick who preceded her in death. Born on June 29, 1925 in Wrightstown, Pat was the eldest of four daughters born to the late Leonard and Martha (Welhouse) McCabe. On September 11, 1947 she married Michael "Mike" Milton at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Wrightstown and they were blessed to share 70 years of marriage. Pat worked at Look Drug Store in Kaukauna for 25 years until her retirement.
Pat had a razor sharp mind throughout her life and in her earlier years enjoyed shopping, attending craft sales, going out for lunch and cleaning and decorating her home. She was always stylish and meticulously dressed each day. She was a very unselfish and thoughtful mother and grandmother.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Sue (Ken) Joosten; daughter-in-law, Susan Milton; five grandchildren, Matt (Katie) Milton, Ryan Milton, Allison Milton, Andy (Katie) Joosten and Katie (Curt) Hoernke; great-grandchildren, Emma, Grace, Porter, Olivia and Frances Milton, Logan, Carter and Claire Joosten, and Marcus and Jack Hoernke; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Diane Zuleger.
In addition to her husband, son and parents Pat was preceded in death by all of her siblings and their spouses, Iris (Fabian) Arnoldussen, Joyce (Jim) Wenzel, and Shirley (Omar) Hietpas; in-laws and their spouses, Gladys (John) Diedrich, Eileen (Walter) Wildenberg, Elaine (Bob) Welter, Ethel (Louis) Wulterkens, Orile (Harriet Thurner) Milton, Donald (Ione) Milton, and Cletus (June Simon) Milton.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Pat at 11 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St., Kaukauna. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 AM until the time of mass. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
To leave a special message or condolences for Pat's family, please visit
"We were so blessed to have you in our lives for as long as we did. We will miss your spunky personality!" ~Your family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019