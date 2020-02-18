|
Patricia L. Alloy
Appleton - 68, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born June 19, 1951 in Beaver Dam to the late Howard and Ila (Greening) Harper. Pat worked as an EMT for many years until she retired because of health issues. She loved all Wisconsin sports and especially followed the Brewers and Packers. Pat enjoyed Friday Fish Fry's and mornings at The Diner. She attended many music concerts at Lawrence University.
Pat is survived by her sons: Tony (Kacie) Alloy of Brillion and Robert Alloy of Great Lakes, IL; four grandchildren: Giuseppe, Gianna, Salvador and Dominic; three sisters: Linda (Tom) Sherwood, Peshtigo; Terry (Ron) Kohlhardt, CA and Jackie (Dennis) Staudenmayer, Marinette.
A Funeral Service for Pat will be held at 12 (Noon) Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel in Appleton with Rev. Jennifer DeNetz officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 AM. Pat will be laid to rest next to her parents at Peshtigo Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020