Patricia "Patty" L. Rohan
Patricia "Patty" L. Rohan, age 61 of Embarrass passed away Friday evening, November 13, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano.
Patricia "Patty " Lee Rohan was born October 16, 1959 in La Crosse, WI daughter to the late John & Lois (Marohl) Hackett. Patty lost her father in 1963 when she was just 4 years old, at which point they moved back to the Shawano area. Her mother, Lois, married Ed Krings in 1967 and the family re-located to Embarrass. Patty attended Clintonville High School and graduated with the great class of 1978. She continued her education in Oshkosh at Mercy Medical Center where she was trained to become a Radiologic Technologist. She later found work at the Marinette Medical Center, moving to Marinette as well; she moved back to the area when she worked at the Tigerton Clinic; later working at the Cantwell Peterson Clinic, now ThedaCare in Shawano. Patty was united in marriage to Joe Rohan on July 18, 1998 in Embarrass; Joe adored his wife and she accepted Joe's three children as her own. Over her 35+ years of being an x-ray tech, she gained many friends along the way; as well as her 12 grandchildren whom she adored. Patty retired from the medical field in 2014 and started the business she always dreamed of "The Vintage Church on High," located across the street from her home. She loved and worked with vintage glassware and antiques at her shop. Her favorite part though, was visiting with all her customers; she would always be able to start a conversation with someone new by asking, "What's your name?" or "Where are you from?" She had a green thumb and loved to work in her beautiful flower garden. Patty operated her business until the fall of 2019 when she was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis); a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.
Patty is survived by her loving husband, Joseph J. Rohan
Step-children: Joseph M. (Kelly) Rohan; Joshua M. (Kristen Maes) Rohan; & Julia M. (Jordan) Koplien
Grandchildren: Zach, Nick, & Seth Wehmeyer; Cameron Rohan; Mollie, Caden, & Alexis Rohan; Natalie & Lily Maes; & Cody, Reese, & Brantley Koplien
A special niece: Rachel (Travis) Herrmann, along with Ava & Jaxton
Sister: Jeannine (Joseph J) Ruch
Brother: Gene (Jayne) Hackett
Step-sister: Karyl Krings
Half-brothers: John Hackett & David Hackett
Sisters-in-law: Connie Hackett, Mary (Robert) Hrubes, Margie D. (Chuck) Cunningham
Brothers-in-law: Mark J. (Cindy) Rohan, Kenneth S. (Maryann) Rohan, Larry L. (Doreen Strehlow) Rohan, Steven M. (Yvonne) Rohan, David R. (Connie) Rohan, & Gerard K. (Kathleen) Rohan
Mother-in-law: Ruth E. Rohan
Many nieces, nephews, and cousins
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, John M. Hackett & Lois M. Krings; step-father, Edward R. Krings; a brother, Michael Hackett; a sister-in-law, Colleen S. Rohan, a brother-in-law, Patrick D. Rohan; & father-in-law, Kenneth J. Rohan.
A private funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Embarrass, with the Rev. Todd Jerabek officiating. Inurnment will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date at the Embarrass Park.
Patty's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at The Pines, as well as the staff of ThedaCare in Shawano. From her friends in the radiology department to everyone who had a role in her care, we thank you! To the physician and nurses, you were her voice and lifeline to us over her last few days. Your compassion and kindness will never be forgotten. We are forever grateful for all you did and continue to do everyday. An extra-special thank you to Dr. Benjamin Schlais, who made it possible for Patty and Joe to be together in her final hours.
I lieu of flowers, memorials in Patty's memory are preferred to be directed to the family for a donation to be made to the ALS Foundation; to hopefully find a cure for this horrible disease.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting the Rohan family during this difficult time. A video of Patty's service will be available on the funeral home's Facebook page for friends to view.
