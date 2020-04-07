|
|
Patricia L. Vande Wettering
Hollandtown - Patricia Vande Wettering, age 76, passed away April 4, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born October 20, 1943, the daughter of the late Cy and Stenie Weyenberg.
On October 20, 1962, Patty married Gary (Butch) Vande Wettering, sharing 57 years together.
She was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church.
Patty is survived by her husband Gary (Butch), their children: Jeff (Kathy) Vande Wettering, Deb (Dave) Zunker, Scott (Diane) Vande Wettering, Laurie (Kevin) Veldman; grandchildren: Phillip (Stephanie), Marc and Jon Vande Wettering, Kayla (Kevin) Coffey, Andy (Tara) Zunker, Logan and Ross Vande Wettering, Ryan (Tessa) Veldman, Maddy Veldman (fiance Zach Ziegelbauer); great-grandchildren: Cecelia & Dexter Vande Wettering and Sawyer & Henley Coffey. She is further survived by her husband's family Jim Vande Wettering, Dick (Donna) Vande Wettering, Sue Lowney, Dan (Jayne) Vande Wettering and a special caregiver Heidi Liebhaber.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Cy and Stenie Weyenberg, sister and brother-in-law LaVerne (Ray) Romenesko, sister and brother-in-law Betty (Bill) Stilp, mother-in-law and father-in-law Jack and Marie Vande Wettering, brother-in-law Blackie Vande Wettering, sister-in-law, Cleo Romenesko, brother-in-law Mike Lowney.
In light of current events, the family will have a private Mass of Resurrection.
The family would like to thank the doctors and the ICU nursing staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for all their care and compassion.
Mom, we were blessed that God chose you to be ours. You had such an impact on each of us. We will carry you in our hearts forever. You will be missed deeply by all who knew you. We love you very much, Your Family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020