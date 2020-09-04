1/1
Patricia "Trish" Lein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Trish" Lein

Appleton - Patricia "Trish" Lein, age 75, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with Leukemia. She was born to the late Clifford and Alvina (Janty) Carney on September 12, 1944 in Chilton. Patricia married George Lein on St. Patrick's Day. She enjoyed attending plays and musicals, going to breakfast and dinners, attending her grandson's football games, cheering on the Packers, gambling, and traveling to many places in the United States.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, George; her children: Yvonne (David) Lisowe, Michael (Dina) Lein, Tom Lein, and Katherine Lein; grandchildren: Bryce Hammen, Coleton and Megan Miller, Trace and Alexxis Lein; brother Gary (Kathy) Carney; brothers-in-law: Steve (Karen) Djek and Michael Ziegelbauer; niece Stephanie (Paul); and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; George's parents Bernard and Annie Djek, and sister Ellen Ziegelbauer.

A memorial service for Patricia will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street Appleton. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Patricia's best friend Cindy Hickinbotham and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the care and compassion they have shown Patricia and her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved