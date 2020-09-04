Patricia "Trish" LeinAppleton - Patricia "Trish" Lein, age 75, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with Leukemia. She was born to the late Clifford and Alvina (Janty) Carney on September 12, 1944 in Chilton. Patricia married George Lein on St. Patrick's Day. She enjoyed attending plays and musicals, going to breakfast and dinners, attending her grandson's football games, cheering on the Packers, gambling, and traveling to many places in the United States.Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, George; her children: Yvonne (David) Lisowe, Michael (Dina) Lein, Tom Lein, and Katherine Lein; grandchildren: Bryce Hammen, Coleton and Megan Miller, Trace and Alexxis Lein; brother Gary (Kathy) Carney; brothers-in-law: Steve (Karen) Djek and Michael Ziegelbauer; niece Stephanie (Paul); and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; George's parents Bernard and Annie Djek, and sister Ellen Ziegelbauer.A memorial service for Patricia will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street Appleton. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.The family would like to thank Patricia's best friend Cindy Hickinbotham and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the care and compassion they have shown Patricia and her family.