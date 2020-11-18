Patricia Locke
Appleton - Patricia Locke passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15 at the age of 76. Pat was raised in Atlantic, Iowa with seven siblings and married the love of her life, Howard Locke, in 1963. They lived in Oshkosh, Appleton and their dream country home in Freedom, where they raised three children and owned Howard's Super Valu.
Pat loved people deeply, always had a smile on her face, and was so kind that sometimes her sneaky sense of humor surprised you. She was filled with faith, looked at every day as a blessing and truly lived with a heart full of gratitude. Her family always came first, and each of her children and grandchildren are sure they are secretly her favorite. She made everyone feel special, and was renowned for her lasagna, chili, always-full cookie jar, grandkid sleepovers and famous root beer floats.
Pat loved to laugh and had a kind word for everyone she met. She was always looking for ways to help others, and volunteered her time often, including being a Eucharistic Minister and Greeter at St. Pius, volunteer usher at the Performing Arts Center and AMC hospital gift shop sales person, where she was a great customer. Pat loved getting together with friends, including a Bridge Club that spanned decades and featured cards, cocktails and a huge helping of girlfriend therapy; early morning water aerobics classes at the YMCA, plus traveling and gathering with friends and family. Pat also worked hard as a bookkeeper at PhotoLand for over 20 years.
Pat will be greatly missed by her children: Mike (Danette) Locke and their boys Alex and Zach; Renee (Jon) Truttmann and their girls Riley and Rachel; Randy Locke and partner Sue, daughter-in-law Amy Locke, their boys James, Thomas and Eddy; her seven siblings: Fran (Tom) King, George (Judi) Prescott, John (Jan) Prescott, Kasey (Gary) Pendl, Ralph (Bernadette) Prescott, Theresa (Marc) Delphonse, E.J. (Varyl) Prescott; and nieces, nephews and dear friends who loved her very much. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, her parents, Ed and Ruth Prescott, and several wiener dogs.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Pius church (500 W. Marquette Street, Appleton), with visitation from 10:00 am until the hour of service. The service will be live streamed on Valley Funeral Facebook Page and on St. Pius X Youtube Channel. If interested, you can make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in Pat's honor.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Elizabeth Residence and Aseracare Hospice.
Mom and Grandma, you showed us what it means to be truly giving and caring through how loved you make us feel. Shine down your love and guidance from Heaven. We love you!