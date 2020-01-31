|
|
Patricia M. "Pat" Meisel
Oshkosh, WI - Patricia M. "Pat" Meisel, age 69, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born on September 20, 1950 in Oshkosh, a daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (Neubauer) Sosinski. Pat graduated from Lourdes High School and worked for Menasha Corp. for the past 25 years. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Parish. Pat greatly enjoyed fishing with Dan and was a cribbage player. She loved her animals and she is also remembered and will be sadly missed by her family and grand kids that she loved so.
Pat is survived by and her memory will be cherished by her husband Dan; three daughters, Shelly (Jon) Shew of Oshkosh, Meredith (Bill) Calhoun of Portage, Melissa (Andy) Hobbs of Oshkosh; a sister Barbara (Jerry) Pommerening of Oshkosh; seven grandchildren, Lexi and Eric Shew; Danny and Hannah Calhoun; Angel, William and Calvin Hobbs. She is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.
Funeral services for Pat will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 W. South Park Ave. with Deacon Pat Gelhar officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Aurora Medical Center ICU department especially Dr. Negatu.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020