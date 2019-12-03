|
Patricia M. Smet
Dale - Patricia M. Smet, 61, passed Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her residence in Dale. She was born to Peter Clover and the late Dolores Meyer on October 7, 1958 in Green Bay. Patricia attended Green Bay Southwest High School Class of 1977 and was married to Gordon Smet on June 12, 1993. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2016. Patricia was a CNA and all-around caregiver. She loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Some of her favorite things were travelling and collecting turtle figurines. Patricia had a contagious laugh and gift of gab. She loved playing "Xenaya" in her favorite game Dungeons and Dragons "Pathfinders" as well as keeping in touch with her life-long Australian pen pal.
Patricia is survived by her son, Anthony "Tony" Nelson; two daughters, Catherine "Katie" Sierra and boyfriend Calvin Bridges, and Tanya (Clayton "Clate") Bub; six grandchildren, Emory, Emalia, Yanitzia, Yakira, Grace and Drake; her siblings, Jerome (Linda) Clover, Catherine (Juan) Clover-Holguin, Daniel (Susan) Clover, Charles (Sara) Clover, Thomas (Dawn) Clover, and sister-in-law Marlene Clover; and her dog and faithful companion, Coalie. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive.
Patricia is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Clover.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, at 9:00 am until the memorial service at 11:00 am, with Pastor Julie Wrubbel-Lange officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Patricia's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tony for his care and compassion given to his mom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019