Patricia Mae (McCormick) Driessen
Patricia Mae (McCormick) Driessen passed away on Thursday evening, February 20, 2020. Pat was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to the late Tim and Myrna McCormick, on December 18, 1948. She was a graduate of Wrightstown High School and Outagamie County Teachers College.
On August 7, 1971, Pat married Dennis Driessen, son of the late Clarence and Marie Driessen, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Wrightstown. She taught at Shiocton Elementary School before moving with Dennis to Milwaukee, where she and Dennis raised their three children, Eric, Jeff, and Terri.
Education was important to Pat, something passed down from her mother's side of the family. Her great-grandmother cared for and educated children who could neither hear nor speak. So, it was no surprise that Pat enjoyed her work in special education at the Menomonee Falls School District. Her love and dedication to her family prompted her to resign her job to help care for her first grandchild, Kaelie, who was born with a heart condition. She later helped care for her grandson, Owen, after he was born. Similarly, after their children moved out of Wisconsin, Pat and Dennis moved to Ohio to help care for their grandchildren, Caleb and Anna Kate. Pat started "Grandma's school" for all of her grandchildren to help prepare them for kindergarten. Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow. She was an influential part of their lives.
In Ohio, Pat and Dennis were members of St. Veronica's Catholic Church after being parishioners at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Greenville, Wisconsin. Together, they supported those in need with charitable donations and volunteer work in both Ohio and Wisconsin. In addition, Pat spent many years assisting a family friend with physical limitations, a relationship she cherished. Pat's life in Ohio was spent traveling and visiting with family, including vacationing with them in North Carolina, Virginia, Yellowstone National Park, and the Pacific Northwest.
One of Pat's favorite hobbies was genealogy. She and her sister, Mary, traveled to County Galway, Ireland, to research the McCormick family history. Alongside her cousin, Jeanne Hallenbeck, Pat wrote about her lineage in a book entitled "From Whence We Came." She was working on the Driessen family history when she passed.
Pat is survived by her husband, Dennis, and her children: Eric (Terry) of Williamsburg, Virginia; Jeff of Batavia, Ohio; and Terri (Matt Borque) of Chicago, Illinois; her four grandchildren: Kaelie and Owen of Williamsburg, Virginia; and, Caleb and Anna Kate of Batavia, Ohio. Pat also is survived by two siblings: Mary Ehnerd and Mike (Connie) McCormick, as well as in-laws: Aggie Heiting, Mary Melinski, and Kate (Tom) Weyenberg. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim; brothers-in-law Bob Ehnerd, Dick Heiting, Dennis Melinski, and Tom Driessen; and, sister-in-law Joana Driessen.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Jeffrey Karnes from Mayo Clinic, Relevant Radio, and Sarah and Debbie from .
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, N2385 Municipal Drive, Greenville, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, Pat asked for donations to Mother and Unborn Baby Care and Harbor House.
Mother and Unborn Baby Care, Inc. 526 West Wisconsin Ave. Appleton, WI 54911. 920-733-7334
Harbor House 720 West 5th Street, Appleton, WI 54914. 920-832-1666
Please share memories at craver-riggs.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020