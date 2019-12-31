|
Patricia "Pat" Nutter
New London - Patricia A. Nutter, age 82, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Kindred Hearts in New London. She was born on February 12, 1937, in New London daughter of the late Harvey and Dorothy (Hippler) Kuppernus. On July 23, 1955, Pat was united in marriage to Russell Nutter Jr. in New London. He preceded her in death in 1985. She formerly worked at Hortonville Toy Factory. Pat enjoyed camping, watching QVC, cruising around town and word searches. She loved her cats and dogs.
Pat is survived by her children, Sandy (Dennis) Steiger, Steve (Tammy) Nutter, Bob (Michele) Nutter and John (Sue) Nutter; ten grandchildren: Jason Steiger (special friend Nissa), Crystal (Chad) Elsholtz, Kim (Jake) Wierl, Joe (Joleen) Nutter, Katie (Adam) Dobbert, Stephanie Nutter, Sara Nutter, Nathan (Samantha) Nutter, Amanda (Jay) Luedtke and Alyssa Buskirk; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by special ex-daughter in-law Carol Nutter, special neighbors who became family, Annette and Steve Wilken and family, who cared for Pat whenever the need arose.
She was preceded in death by her parents (her mother passed away when Pat was only 18 months old, she was then raised by her grandmother), husband, an infant daughter Shirley and mother-in-law and father-in-law Edith Nutter and Russell Nutter Sr.
Funeral services for Pat will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Kindred Hearts, the staff at ThedaCare at Home Hospice, Fresenius Kidney Care of Waupaca, Dr. Fuhrmann, and the special drivers from Abby Vans who drove her to kidney dialysis.
Until we meet again, we love you Mom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020