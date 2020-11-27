1/1
Patricia P. Wilke
Patricia P. Wilke

Patricia P. Wilke, 84, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

She was born October 24, 1936 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Joseph and Priscilla (Kraszewski) Milczarek.

Patricia graduated from Bay View High School, Milwaukee. Patricia worked as a cook at several Appleton area restaurants including Babe Van Camp's, Karesses and the Knights of Columbus. She loved ice skating and animals especially cats.

Survivors include her sons, Christopher Wilke and Timothy (Denise) Wilke.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Roman (Virginia) and Fabian Milczarek and sister, Cecillia (Ted) Wagner.

Visitation will be at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial service will start at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Current social distancing and masking protocols will be observed. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee at a later date.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church,
