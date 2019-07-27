|
Patricia "Pat" Pehlke
Appleton - Patricia "Pat" Pehlke of Appleton, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. Patricia was born on April 16, 1943 in Wausau daughter of the late Earl and Florence (Butler) Reinicke. She married Lyle Pehlke who preceded her in death in November of 2018. Pat was a librarian in Appleton for many years and was known to be a wonderful person. No formal services will be held and burial will be next to her husband Lyle in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 27 to July 28, 2019