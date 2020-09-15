Patricia "Pat" RodgersNew London - Patricia "Pat" (Eckhart) Rodgers, went to her heavenly home on September 15, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born on October 17, 1933, in New London daughter of the late Reginald and Mildred (Roberts) Eckhart. Pat married Carlton "Cully" Rodgers on April 21, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 15, 1995. She graduated from New London High School and lived in New London all of her life. Pat worked for several years at the New London Reminder until she became a mother and stay at home mom. She was a life long member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Pat was an active member of the VFW, serving the fish fry's on Fridays. She also did home care for the elderly in their homes.Pat is survived by her children: Kathy (Jerry) Ferminich, Mark (Muggs) Rodgers, Tom Rodgers, Tim Rodgers, Ann Rodgers, and Todd (Jessie) Rodgers; daughter-in-law, Dorine Rodgers; grandchildren: Matthew, Amanda (Craig) Farrell, Toni, Tanya (Paul) Hintzke, Adam, Marki (Carl) Koch, Katelyn, Hunter, Ali, Devon, and Brady; great-grandchildren: Bradley, Idalis, Carter, Elorah, Tony Jr., Mila, Gage, and Mazi. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Pat was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sons, Steve and Mike; brothers, Marty and David; and sisters, Betty, Carla, and Ruth.The Funeral Mass for Pat will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London.