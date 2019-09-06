|
|
Patricia "Pat" Witt
New London - Patricia "Pat" A. Witt, age 92, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1927, in Highland Park, IL, daughter of the late Henry and Caroline (Kleiner) Winter. On May 25, 1946, she was united in marriage to Ruben Witt at Grace Lutheran Church in Sugar Bush; where she was a long time member. Pat worked for the Town of Maple Creek for 20 years as the treasurer until 2011. She also served as treasurer for the Bear Creek Senior Citizens, Waupaca County Snowmobile Assn for 25 years, Cedar Springs Tuesday Morning Golf League and Country League. She was a member and local chair person of Coalition of Cemeteries, Grace Lutheran Church Ladies Aid, past member of Symco Trail Blazers, Twin County Riders, and New London FFA Alumni. Pat enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, reading, croqueting, card playing and watching the Packers and Brewers.
Pat is survived by her nephews: Jim (Nancy) Greenwald, Ed (Joy) McGuire, Robert (Joanne) Finger, Richard (Sally) Finger and Dale (Mary) Finger; nieces: Dixie (John) Nischke and Gloria Passehl; great-nieces and nephews: Kathy Carey, Dee Dee Niebling, Cindy Cortes, Tom McGuire. Great-great nieces and nephews: Megan, Anna, and Jimmy Carey, Paige and Josie Niebling, Ryan, Grant and Taylor Cortes, and Kelly, Kasey and Kennedy McGuire. Pat is further survived by good friends, Carol and Glenn Janke, Steve Janke and family, Cathy Weiner and Steve Morack.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ruben, sister Edna (Robert) Grunewald; step-brothers Rueben (Lucile) Finger and Kenneth (Viola) Finger; niece, Janice McGuire; as well as special friend, Pat Egan.
Funeral services for Pat will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Sugar Bush with Rev. Kenneth Rodrigue officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the New Maple Creek Cemetery, Township of Maple Creek.
Pat wished to especially thank Steve Janke, who was like a grandson to Pat, and his family, as well as Trinia and Eric Jorgenson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, Sugar Bush.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 6, 2019