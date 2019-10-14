|
Patrick A. Verbrick
- - Patrick A. Verbrick, passed away Oct 9, 2019, Beloved husband of Amy (Mattson) devoted father of Greta & Noah, son of the late Robert & Shirley Verbrick, big brother of Mary (David) Koehler, Mike (Lori Schaetz) Robert (Debbie) brother in law of Katy Jacklin devoted nephew of Helen (Aunt Butch) (Sonny) Lotzer, nephew of Sandy & (Norm) Glodowski and Pamela Dunsirn ,Son in law of Mark & Ellen Mattson brother in law of Mark Mattson & lynn Batalden, Brendon Mattson & Mia Lohoz fond uncle & great uncle cousin and dear friend of many. Retired Chicago Public School Teacher, Former Therapeutic day school principal, and Army Vet, Visitation will be Mon Oct 21, 4 to 8 at Suerth Funeral Home, Funeral will be Tues 11:00 Am at the Funeral Home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019