Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Apitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Apitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick Apitz Obituary
Patrick Apitz

Appleton - Patrick Apitz passed away unexpectedly on 6/17 at Theda Care in Appleton WI. He was proceeded in death by his parents Albert and Helen, and brothers Dale and Ray. He is survived by his brother Mike (Joann) Apitz, sons Jim (Megan) Apitz and John Apitz, and granddaughter Addison Apitz along with several nieces and nephews. Patrick was a lifetime hard worker who worked 35+ years at Wisconsin Tissue Mills in Menasha. He retired to Wild Rose to enjoy his retirement. At the request of Patrick, there will be no funeral or service.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent