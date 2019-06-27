|
|
Patrick Apitz
Appleton - Patrick Apitz passed away unexpectedly on 6/17 at Theda Care in Appleton WI. He was proceeded in death by his parents Albert and Helen, and brothers Dale and Ray. He is survived by his brother Mike (Joann) Apitz, sons Jim (Megan) Apitz and John Apitz, and granddaughter Addison Apitz along with several nieces and nephews. Patrick was a lifetime hard worker who worked 35+ years at Wisconsin Tissue Mills in Menasha. He retired to Wild Rose to enjoy his retirement. At the request of Patrick, there will be no funeral or service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 27, 2019