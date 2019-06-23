Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
320 Nicolet Blvd
Menasha, WI
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
320 Nicolet Blvd.
Menasha, WI
Neenah - Patrick J. Hickey, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Froedtert Hospital, after a brief battle with melanoma, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, while a harpist played. He was born on March 18, 1942 in North Fond du Lac, son of the late William and Helen (Gaffney) Hickey.

Patrick married Carol Ruhoff on March 18, 1977.

Pat lived his Christian faith through his actions. He set a life-long example of hard work and service to family, church and the community. Pat served as a coach, mentor, and friend to all. Pat was the groundskeeper of "Jane's Woods." He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Menasha, Butte des Morts Conservation Club, an active volunteer with St. Mary Catholic Schools, a Neenah Quarterback Club president, a Suburban Athletics baseball coach, a Christmas Giving Program volunteer, and a tax volunteer for Goodwill. Pat retired from Kimberly Clark in 2000.

Pat's main focus was always family. He loved to spend time with his family hunting, fishing, boating, attending grandchildren's plays, sporting events, tailgate parties at Packer games, gardening, and helping his wife, children, grandchildren and all people he knew to be the best they could be. Pat taught others to always leave everything better than they found it.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; four children: Michael (Sara) Hickey and their two children: Luke and Caleb; Peter (Susan) Hickey and their four children: Monica, Meghan (fiancé Dominic Thomas), Colin, and Madeline; Patrick (Shannon) Hickey and their two children: Gracelyn and Katelyn; Christina (Erik) Iversen and their two children: Adenn and Isaiah; his brother John (Patricia) Hickey; and his sister, Mary (Joe) Resheske. He is further survived by Carol's brothers and sister, and their families. Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 25, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 320 Nicolet Blvd., Menasha, with Mary Krueger, Pastoral Leader, officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. A reception will be held following the service at a place to be announced. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Butte des Morts Conservation Club, St. Mary Catholic Schools Technology Endowment Fund, or St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Pat's name.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019
