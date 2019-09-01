|
|
Patrick James Clark
Kaukauna - Patrick James Clark, age 72, died on August 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Pat was born on March 13, 1947 to the late James and Evelyn (O'Dell) Clark and lived most of his life in Kaukauna, graduating from Kaukauna High School in 1966. He was a talented carpenter who made beautiful things, working independently and for Sears Home Services. For many years he was an over-the-road truck driver, deftly maneuvering his big rig through mountain passes and major cities. He retired from N&M Transfer Company in 2013.
Pat loved his kids, his pets, and reading as many books as possible. Some of his other favorites included watching baseball, keeping up with the news, drinking a cold beer and basking in the warm Jamaican sun. He was multi-faceted and complex, often characterizing himself as a "curmudgeon", even as he demonstrated his soft heart and sensitive nature. He was funny and quick-witted up to and including the final days of his life when he fought for every breath.
Pat is survived by his three children: Lisa (Clark) Loritz, De Pere; Casey Clark (Amy), Arvada, CO; Toby Clark (Jackie), Kaukauna. He was proud of his six grandchildren: Emily and Abby Loritz; Nova and Ivy Clark; Quincy and Olive Clark. He is also survived by his siblings: Lynn Clark (Dennis Siebers), Appleton; James Clark, Kaukauna; Michael Kelly Clark, Kaukauna and special friend Nancy Vanschyndel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Dennis Clark, and his son-in-law, Dave Loritz.
In accordance with Pat's wishes, there will be no service, but his family and friends will remember him with a smile for the rest of their lives. Pat's family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Ascension at Home Hospice, especially Dana, for their kindness and skilled care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019