Patrick James Femal
Tomah, WI - Patrick James Femal, 74 of Tomah passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Mayo Healthcare Systems - Franciscan Hospital at La Crosse. He was born on September 9, 1946 to Frances and Eleanor (Schilling) Femal in Appleton. Pat graduated from Xavier High School in 1964. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country as a medic during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home from the military, Pat enrolled in the University of Oshkosh and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology.
In 1981, Pat met the love of his life, Sandra L. Brooks and the two of them were united in marriage on February 13, 1982 in Sparta, WI.
Pat started working for the Tomah VA as a laboratory technician and later retired in 2004, as an Infection Control Specialist, Pat had over 30 years of federal service time.
Pat was known for his testimony and unwavering faith in God as his Savior. He encouraged and mentored countless individuals in their walk with Christ. Pat served as a deacon many years at Tomah Baptist Church. In 2001, he was diagnosed with liver cancer, the Lord blessed Pat a second chance in June of 2002 with a liver transplant. God gave Pat 18 years of extra time to love his family, meet his grandchildren, and gather with friends. Throughout those years he made sure to love deeper, smile more often, and count every day as a blessing.
Pat was affectionately known as "Papa Nemo" by his ten grandchildren. He lived for spending time with his family, cherishing every moment they were able to come over for gatherings. He made sure it was full of laughter and love. He often could be found "tinkering in his garage" and always doing maintenance on his Allis-Chalmers tractor.
It's hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Femal of Tomah, children, Shannon (Brian) James, Ashley Femal, and Sarah (Aaron) Goyette, his beloved grandchildren, Allie James, Kaidan Kelley, Bryn James, Kylie James, Leah James, Jayden James, Kambrie Zeman, Chloe Goyette, Aleena Zeman, and Oliver Goyette, siblings, Ann (Richard) Paessler, Kari Ness, Maureen Baeten, Robert Female, Marjean (Terry) Gable, and sisters-in-law, Lynette (Charles) Steyer, Cheryl (John) Stiehl and Mary Brooks. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, and brothers-in-law, Robert Ness, Michael Baeten, and LaVern Brooks.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 12:00 Noon, at Tomah Baptist Church with military honors to follow by the Curtis McNutt VFW Post #1382. Pastor Ron Tobin will officiate.
Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Private family burial service will be in Farmers Valley Cemetery on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
To view a live stream of the funeral service visit www.tomahbaptistchurch.com
or on the Tomah Baptist Church Facebook page on Saturday at 11:00 AM.