|
|
Patsy Zolkske
Menasha - Patsy Ann Zolkoske, 84, passed away on February 14, 2020.
Pat was born on June 24, 1935 to Charles and Catherine (Connolly) Tappan in Neenah. On December 26, 1953 she was united in marriage to Joseph Zolkoske at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Menasha. As a faithful lifelong member of St. Mary's, she had a strong devotion and love for the church. Pat loved music and played clarinet in the school band and was also in the girls choir. Pat was a member and President of the Fox Valley Twins Club. She worked with her husband at their marine business from which they won trips that allowed them to travel extensively throughout the world. Pat, Joe and their family traveled throughout the country to the boat races. They established lifelong friends and many fond memories in their travels. Pat loved all dogs, especially poodles. She enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels. She was always busy and independent. Spending time with her family was always special to her.
Pat is survived by her children: Charles (Connie) Zolkoske, Paul Zolkoske, Joe (Judy) Zolkoske III, Patricia Ray, Diane (friend Jeff) Zolkoske, Dennis (Ann) Zolkoske, Kelli (Mike) Landeau, Michelle Zolkoske. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Wyatt and Elliott Ray, Michael Palushik, Jonathon (Alicia) Zolkoske, Nicole (fiancé Jeff), Jennifer and Theresa (fiancé Michael) Hutchins, Gavin and Arianna Swecker; and four great-grandchildren: Austin Palushik, Kate and Cora Carelli and Willa Zolkoske.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Joan, sister Geraldine, and husband Joseph.
The funeral liturgy will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 528 Second Street in Menasha, Wisconsin with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the mass from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fox Valley Humane Association or the . The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Theda Care Neenah and Theda Care at Home Hospice for all they have done. A special thanks to neighbors Tom and Nancy Pawlowski who helped Pat throughout the years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020