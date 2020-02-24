|
|
Patti Ann Herlache
Winneconne - On Friday, February 21, 2020, Patti Ann Herlache -- loving wife and mother of two -- passed away at age 60.
Patti was born on March 7, 1959, in Oshkosh, WI to Wilford and Adeline (Johnson) Peterson. Early in life, she discovered a passion for designing homes as a drafter for Norm Hippert Builders. She steered the large-scale remodel of their ca.1890 farmhouse in Black Creek with her husband, Gary, and designed their new house in Winneconne.
Patti enjoyed building as much as designing, and tackled everything from fixing a house foundation and building additions to landscaping and prairie restoration. Her love of the outdoors was also evidenced in her skill as both a hunter and a fisherwoman. She was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed pan fishing, and was becoming quite adept in fly fishing before she was unable to continue those pastimes.
Patti also enjoyed working with children, whether it was as a bus driver for 11 years or as an At-Risk Tutor with Winneconne Schools for 13 years. She found it incredibly fulfilling to see a child overcome difficulty. The children appreciated it too, as Patti often received hugs and happiness when she would bump into "her" kids and their families at stores. After she was unable to continue in her job due to the progression of her disease, she still applied her strong work ethic as a volunteer with Mosquito Hill Nature Center, where she was welcomed into a wonderful community. Throughout her life, Patti was known for her keen intellect, infectious sense of humor, and skill at planning and completing any project she set her mind to.
Patti passed away peacefully Friday in the Azura Memory Care Facility of Oshkosh after a long struggle with dementia.
Patti was preceded in death by her father, Will, and brother, Larry.
She is survived by her mother, Adeline, her husband, Gary, and her children, Jonathan (Chris), and Anne (Aaron).
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Fox Valley Memory Project, wonderful caregivers, hospice workers, and others who aided Patti in her journey.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A memorial fund will be established for Mosquito Hill Nature Center in Patti's name.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020