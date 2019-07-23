|
Paul Albert Bredendick
Neenah, WI - Paul Albert Bredendick, 89, of Stafford VA, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.
Mr. Bredendick was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and part of their choir for most of his adult life. Mr. Bredendick enjoyed antique cars, collecting and repairing clocks and watches and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Bredendick; his children Daniel Bredendick (Kristi) and Jean Elsmo (Eric); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Walter Bredendick (Karen) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
Services will be private.
Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 23 to July 24, 2019