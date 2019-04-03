|
|
Paul F. Smits
Kimberly - Paul F. Smits, age 96, died on March 30, 2019, at Renaissance Assisted Living, Appleton. He was born October 29, 1922, in Kimberly, Wisconsin, son of the late Peter Jr. and Laura (Zentzis) Smits. On October 19, 1946, Paul married Elaine Reetz at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton, and had 72 years of happy marriage together. In 1956, they moved to Kimberly and resided there until they moved into assisted living in 2018.
Paul graduated from Kimberly High School in 1941 where he lettered all four years in football, basketball, and track under coach Ray Hammen. Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946 of which two years were in Europe during WWII.
He was a past Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus, council 4489, a past District Deputy for the Knights (District 41). Paul was a member of the William Verhagen Post 60 of the American Legion and D.A.V. chapter 18 of Appleton. He was a life member of the Wisconsin Telephone Pioneers and a member of Holy Spirit Church where he was a lector and usher in his early years in Kimberly.
In the summer months Paul enjoyed being outdoors; golfing and caring for his yard. In his early years, he was a member of Reid Golf Course and later Mid Vallee Golf Course. Over the years he was proud to have scored a hole in one at both of those golf courses. In the winter, he would walk in the Fox River Mall with his friends. Paul always watched as many Packer, Brewer, and Badger games as he possibly could.
Paul is survived by his wife: Elaine Smits; children: Dr. David (Jayne) Smits and Debra (Earl) Schroeder; his grandchildren: Neil (Kristy) Smits, Todd (Sarah) Smits, Kevin (Marissa) Smits, Laura Schroeder, Lisa (Ken) Krause, and Eric Schroeder; and his great grandchildren: Trevor, Becca, Brooklyn, Karma, Nolan, Carson, Porter, Reid, Claire and Abram. He is further survived by his sister-in-law; Shirley Frank. He was preceded in death by his parents: Peter Jr. and Laura Smits; siblings: James and Adelle; brothers-in-law; Harold Reetz and Donald Frank; and sisters-in-law: Joan Smits and Gertrude Reetz.
The funeral service for Paul will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the HOLY SPIRIT PARISH, 600 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am until the time of service. Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery. A memorial is being established. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Paul's family would like to thank all the caring staff at Rennes and the Renaissance Assisted Living. A special thanks to Dr. Moard and the staff of Aseracare Hospice for their compassionate care.
Dear loving family and all of my friends,
Meet me early, meet me late
I'll be waiting at Heaven's gate.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 3, 2019