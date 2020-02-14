|
Paul Gross
Neenah - Paul M. Gross, age 91 of Neenah, passed away January 19, 2020. He was born November 10, 1928 in Niagara, NY to the late Albrecht and Ella.
Paul moved to Neenah in 1937 with his parents and two brothers, Kurt and Robert. After graduating from high school in 1946, he attended Carroll Collage for a year, and then transferred to UW-Madison where he joined up with Dave Kent, Bill Wood, and Dave Martin, all to be lifetime friends. Paul graduated in 1951 with a degree in psychology. He performed his four years of military service at a San Francisco hospital, counseling wounded soldiers returning from Korea. He then started his career at National Bank (now Associated Bank) as a loan officer, and retired early, in his forties!
Paul's parents were socially very active (a former president of Kimberly Clark Mexico stayed at the family home as an intern) and traveled a lot - this must have rubbed off on Paul. He led an eclectic and very social life, enjoying travel (for example, language study in Austria and trips to the Caribbean and to visit his relatives in Germany), playing tennis (he even managed the tennis courts on Hewitt and was called to substitute for anyone out of town), skiing with the Sly Fox Ski Club, and keeping mentally and physically fit with his daily routine of YMCA and Library. He was a crossword, history and Jeopardy buff. He regularly attended the Presbyterian Church and was very active in charity (he rather gave to others than spend on himself), and personally helping other members.
Paul took loving care of his mother, Ella, after the passing of his father. In turn, Paul was fortunate to have his neighbor, John, who helped him remain independent. We all remember Paul as the quintessential bachelor, always well informed, always available for a phone call (reachable late at night), and as a generous, kind person who never said an unkind word, and who never missed sending out a birthday or Christmas card. A friend of his said, "if the world were populated by more people like Paul, it would be a better place".
Paul is survived by his two nephews, Kurt and Martin, as well as grandnephew Raefe and grandnieces Jayda Belle and Petra. He also leaves behind many dear friends.
A memorial service for Paul will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 Church St., Neenah, with Rev. Paul Huxtable officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 3:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
