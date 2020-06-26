Rev. Paul Huth
1932 - 2020
Rev. Paul Huth

Waupaca, Formerly of Fremont - Rev. Paul H Huth, age 88, of Waupaca, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Bethany Home in Waupaca . He was born on April 30, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of the late Raymond and Minna (Grinsel) Huth. Paul graduated from Northwestern Prep in Milwaukee and then attended Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, graduating in 1958. On June 11, 1955, Paul married Betty Blanchette at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cudahy. Pastor Huth served his first parish, Grace Lutheran Church in Ringle, WI from 1958-1962; he was then called to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Brownsville, WI, where he served from 1962-1975. In 1975 he received his call to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega, where he served his congregation until retiring in 1997.

He enjoyed wood building projects,boating, camping, building the family cabin, spending time with family and friends and sharing the Gospel message to everyone, everywhere he went.

Paul is survived by two sons, David (Jean) Huth, Kronenwetter, WI and Joel (Sandy) Huth, Wild Rose; three daughters, Esther (James) Buchholz, Weyauwega; Deborah (Ronald) Bartelt, Sheboygan; and Judith Huth, Appleton; eight grandchildren, Adam Bartelt, Matthew Buchholz, David (Bridget) Bartelt, Michael (Jennifer) Buchholz, Jill Bartelt, Daniel (Kayla) Huth,Erica(Paul)Bowe, Eric Giesbers, and John Geisbers; eight great-grandchildren, Iesha, Angel, Robin, Hailey, Aaron, Pella, Otto and Clara; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, R. Carl(Helen)Huth; two sisters, Marion(John)Stark and Bernice(Charles)Haack.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 312 W. Main St., Weyauwega. Rev. Matt Crass will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church on Thursday, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
May God comfort your family in this difficult time.
Laurie Jorgensen
June 26, 2020
Pastor Huth was my fathers pastor when my dad was very sick and I remember him come to our home during a rain storm just to visit , pastor step in puddle and said it will dry dont worry about it,point being he care about his people they can first. Thank you, for your compassion he will remember.
Ruth Lambie
June 26, 2020
Pastor Paul Huth was one of the most remarkable teachers of Gods word. He was my pastor in Brownsville when I was at a very impressionable age. Truly a wonderful man
Alana Thulin Schultz
Student
June 26, 2020
Very fond memories of Pastor Huth and the entire Huth family. Growing up next door in Brownsville will always be some of fondest childhood memories. Prayers to all the family. Cindy Thulin Nellessen
Cindy Nellessen
Friend
June 26, 2020
Pastor Huth will forever be in my heart. The man that taught me Faith in our Lord and Savior And now he is enjoying his heavenly home. I remember him as calm, kind and loving. God's Blessings to the family.
Jacklyn Heimerl Ewerdt
Student
