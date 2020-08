Paul I. KussowTown of Lawrence - Paul I. Kussow, age 80, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on July 30, 2020.Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A complete obituary will be posted when available.