Paul Irvin Kussow
Town of Lawrence - Paul I. Kussow, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 30, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1939, son of the late Irvin and Lois (Gherke) Kussow.
Paul very proudly served our country from 1957-1962 as a member of the United States Air Force. Paul's dedication to his country and Christian faith were very important to him. Paul worked in the sales industry for the majority of his life, most recently prior to his retirement he supported the building industry where he received many trips and awards for his achievements. He enjoyed shooting pool and golfing in several leagues, hunting at the cabin, playing sheepshead and cribbage with family and friends, riding motorcycles and fishing, especially with his grandchildren and pal Roger. Paul loved to joke around and tease anybody. He looked forward to spending time with his immediate and extended family. Paul attended his grandchildren's activities and always looked forward to spending time with them.
Paul is survived by his children: Terry (Chris) Kussow, Jeanine (Darrell) Manning and Kristina Kussow; grandchildren: Shannon (Chris) Hayes, Justin (Lauren) Manning, Tyler Manning, Isabella Dickenson, Tristan Veeder and Boston Veeder; 6 great grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Margie) Kussow; a sister, Rachel (Steve) Daniels; sisters-in-law: Carol and Trudy Kussow; many cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Lois; brothers: Dan and Jim Kussow; grandson, Jason and a granddaughter, Gianna.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Wrightstown on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Paul's life will continue after the Burial at Lucky's in Wrightstown.
The Kussow family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of the Country Villa, Unity Hospice and the ICU at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton for all of the care and compassion given to Paul.