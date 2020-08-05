1/2
Paul Irvin Kussow
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Irvin Kussow

Town of Lawrence - Paul I. Kussow, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 30, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1939, son of the late Irvin and Lois (Gherke) Kussow.

Paul very proudly served our country from 1957-1962 as a member of the United States Air Force. Paul's dedication to his country and Christian faith were very important to him. Paul worked in the sales industry for the majority of his life, most recently prior to his retirement he supported the building industry where he received many trips and awards for his achievements. He enjoyed shooting pool and golfing in several leagues, hunting at the cabin, playing sheepshead and cribbage with family and friends, riding motorcycles and fishing, especially with his grandchildren and pal Roger. Paul loved to joke around and tease anybody. He looked forward to spending time with his immediate and extended family. Paul attended his grandchildren's activities and always looked forward to spending time with them.

Paul is survived by his children: Terry (Chris) Kussow, Jeanine (Darrell) Manning and Kristina Kussow; grandchildren: Shannon (Chris) Hayes, Justin (Lauren) Manning, Tyler Manning, Isabella Dickenson, Tristan Veeder and Boston Veeder; 6 great grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Margie) Kussow; a sister, Rachel (Steve) Daniels; sisters-in-law: Carol and Trudy Kussow; many cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Lois; brothers: Dan and Jim Kussow; grandson, Jason and a granddaughter, Gianna.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Wrightstown on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Paul's life will continue after the Burial at Lucky's in Wrightstown. . The service will be lived streamed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page as a Facebook live event for those who are unable to attend. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Kussow family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of the Country Villa, Unity Hospice and the ICU at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton for all of the care and compassion given to Paul.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
Lucky's
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved