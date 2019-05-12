Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
(920) 596-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
614 S. Bridge St.
Manawa, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
614 S. Bridge St.
Manawa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Gehrke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Gehrke


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul J. Gehrke

Manawa - Paul Junior Gehrke died peacefully on May 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence, New London, WI. He was 87. Paul was born on November 26, 1931 in Waupaca County to his parents, Mary Barden and Paul A. Gehrke. In 1950, he graduated from Manawa High School as the senior class vice president and state competitor in voice. Three days after high school he joined the United States Air Force where he served for four years. He married Marie Carew in 1955, they raised six children and shared 64 years of marriage together. The Gehrkes lived in Manawa while Paul worked at the Neenah Foundry for 30 years and retired in 1993. He then worked at the Manawa Library for 20 years.

Paul flew rescue missions out of Newfoundland during the Korean Conflict as a panel engineer. Paul was a 64 year American Legion Member. He was a loyal supporter of Manawa American Legion Baseball. Paul was actively involved in his children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's lives.

Paul is survived by his wife Marie Gehrke, son and daughter-in-law, John and Nancy Gehrke of Sterling, IL; his daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Jerry Cook of Red Wing, MN; his daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Mariano Fernandez de Jauregui of Tabasco, Mexico; his daughter and son-in-law Karla and Russ Jauhola of Virginia, MN; his daughter and son-in-law Karen and Roman Punahele of Kaneohe, HI; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a niece, Sally Otto and nephew, Dennis Handrich.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary Gehrke, his son Gary Gehrke and sister Ruth Marquardt Wanless.

All are welcome to celebrate Paul's life. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cline-Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa, WI. On Thursday, May 16, 2019 visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial with Full Military Honors at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.



The family would like to thank the RNs, CNAs, physical therapists and all the staff at St. Joseph's Residence for the excellent care and sincerity Paul received.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now