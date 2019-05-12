|
Paul J. Gehrke
Manawa - Paul Junior Gehrke died peacefully on May 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence, New London, WI. He was 87. Paul was born on November 26, 1931 in Waupaca County to his parents, Mary Barden and Paul A. Gehrke. In 1950, he graduated from Manawa High School as the senior class vice president and state competitor in voice. Three days after high school he joined the United States Air Force where he served for four years. He married Marie Carew in 1955, they raised six children and shared 64 years of marriage together. The Gehrkes lived in Manawa while Paul worked at the Neenah Foundry for 30 years and retired in 1993. He then worked at the Manawa Library for 20 years.
Paul flew rescue missions out of Newfoundland during the Korean Conflict as a panel engineer. Paul was a 64 year American Legion Member. He was a loyal supporter of Manawa American Legion Baseball. Paul was actively involved in his children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's lives.
Paul is survived by his wife Marie Gehrke, son and daughter-in-law, John and Nancy Gehrke of Sterling, IL; his daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Jerry Cook of Red Wing, MN; his daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Mariano Fernandez de Jauregui of Tabasco, Mexico; his daughter and son-in-law Karla and Russ Jauhola of Virginia, MN; his daughter and son-in-law Karen and Roman Punahele of Kaneohe, HI; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a niece, Sally Otto and nephew, Dennis Handrich.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary Gehrke, his son Gary Gehrke and sister Ruth Marquardt Wanless.
All are welcome to celebrate Paul's life. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cline-Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa, WI. On Thursday, May 16, 2019 visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial with Full Military Honors at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
The family would like to thank the RNs, CNAs, physical therapists and all the staff at St. Joseph's Residence for the excellent care and sincerity Paul received.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019