Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Habza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Habza Jr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Habza Jr. Obituary
Paul J. Habza Jr.

Neenah - Paul Joseph Habza Jr., age 73, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Paul was born in Yonkers, NY on July 21, 1946, son of the late Paul and Mary (Mikhailovsky) Habza. He graduated from Groton High School and went on to enlist in the US Army. Paul married Mary Jane Kosar and they had two boys, Paul Francis and Dennis Peter. He married Jackie Peck on September 17, 1994 and they later moved to Neenah. Paul enjoyed watching TV, westerns, camping, fishing and going to the gun range. He also loved spending time with his grandkids, woodworking and spending time relaxing by the fire and on the front porch.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Habza; children: Paul (Shirley Bass Sotaski) Habza, Dennis Habza, Danielle Emanuel and Thomas (Stevie) G. Emanuel Jr.; grandchildren: Jeremy, Isabella, Stephanie, Randall, Abigail and George; siblings: Paulette Falco, Ted (Carol) Habza, Stephanie Stephenson; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The memorial service for Paul will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Wichmann-Laemmrich Funeral Home (312 Milwaukee St., Menasha). Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Paul's family wishes to thanks the nurses and staff at American Grand and Compassus Hospice for the care given to Paul.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Download Now
postcrescent