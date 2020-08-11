Paul J. Vander Heyden
Little Chute - Paul J. Vander Heyden, age 79, passed away peacefully at home with the love of his family around him on August 10, 2020 after a 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born December 23, 1940, the son of Norm and Ceil Vander Heyden. He graduated from Appleton High School where he participated in basketball.
He married his loving wife, Jan Spierings on July 17, 1965, recently celebrating their 55th year anniversary. Together they had 4 children Michael, Ellen, Laura and David and 3 grandchildren Oliver, Elliot and Grace.
He was proud to say he was a Marine serving 6 years in the Marine Corp Reserves. He was owner/manager of Norm's Color & Lighting Design Center for over 50 years. Paul was active with the Appleton Foxes and the Timber Rattlers serving on the Board of Directors for 22 years and participated in the transition of the Foxes to the Timber Rattlers and construction of the present stadium. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Post 607 and The American Legion post 258.
Paul was a talented man who could remodel or repair anything as well as being a talented artist. Many homes of family and friends display his art work. He enjoyed sports and the friends it brought him. He was most proud of his family, especially the grandkids.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jan, children Ellen (Brett) Vander Heyden, Laura (Mike) Berger and David (Valerie) Vander Heyden and grandchildren, Oliver and Elliot Berger and Grace Vander Heyden. He is also survived by his sisters, Cecily Kuebler, Mary (Bill) Morrissey, Kathy (John) Jurewicz; in-laws Virgie (Gene) Janssen, Jack Spierings, Mary Weigman, Helen (Bob) Eting, Lois (Dale) Gralapp, Jim (Sue) Spierings, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael, parents, Norm & Ceil Vander Heyden, parents-in-law, Ed & Margie Spierings, Dorothy Spierings, Sister-in-law, Carol Spierings, Brothers-in-law John Kuebler and Gary Weigman; and niece, Allison Eiting.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Appleton, WI. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfn.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Hospital, Theda Care Appleton and Theda Care at Home, especially Dawn, Ida and Hanna.
In lieu of Flowers, memorials would be appreciated for the Spierings Cancer Foundation/Rock Cancer.