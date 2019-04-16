|
Paul Justin Schmidt passed away, peacefully in his sleep, early in the morning on April 9, 2019 at the Orlando Health and Rehabilitation Center in Orlando, FL. He was born in Merrill, WI on Jan 10, 1937 to the late Elma (Bidwell) and William Schmidt and was raised in Park Falls. He is survived by his adoring wife of 59 years and the love of his life, Sharon Schmidt; His youngest brother Dave and his wife Barb Schmidt; By four children: Julie and husband Tim (Kovacich) of Orlando, FL, Jeff and wife Laureen Schmidt of Appleton WI, Lori Reynolds of Appleton, WI, and David and wife Maria Schmidt of Greenville, WI; His Brother-in-Law Richard Arent, and Sisters-in-Law, Marie Schmidt, Suzie Arent, and Connie Dambowy; Finally, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his elder brothers, Bill, Don, and younger brother Jon Schmidt; and Brother-in-Law, Don Arent.
In Wisconsin, north of Hwy 8, he was known as Pete Schmidt, or Peter to his immediate family and relatives; Mopey, in his younger years; South of Hwy 8 in Appleton and Florida, he was Paul, Dad, and Bumpa. Though all who knew him would call him kind, accepting, and compassionate.
Paul graduated from St. Mary's High School in Menasha, in 1956 and met Sharon that same year. They had only one date before they began their separate lives. Paul then served his country proudly in the Marines, and served his soul at Milwaukee's Layton School of Art. After which, he moved to Colorado, where 1000+ miles away from their first encounter, he by chance found Sharon and they never parted again. Precisely 9 months and one day after they wed, Paul became a father. He grew to be an accomplished artist in many mediums: storytelling, sketching, lithography, painting, and even award-winning paper mache costumes for his children.
Paul cherished the community he became a part of while living on Clark Street in Appleton, where he and Sharon raised their children and made many lifelong friendships. He loved wintering in Florida for the last 30 years with his wife, after a stroke forced an early retirement from the George Banta Company. Pete was also inseparable from his roots in Park Falls, WI, where he built a legacy of magical memories, campfire tales, and calloused hands on his family's island on Butternut Lake.
When he wasn't blowing a kiss at his wife, or joking with his grandchildren to "Stop having fun!", Dad could usually be found with his nose in a history book, a beer or a Manhattan in his hand, and a story at the ready. Bumpa's favorite colors were green and gold, and he lit up when you asked about the Green Bay Packers. He was disciplined, proud, generous with compliments, and decidedly sincere.
Paul's life will be honored at the Bethany Lutheran Church, West Parkway Boulevard, Appleton, WI., on Friday April 26th, 2019 with visitation from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM followed with a service at 11:00 AM. The service will be officiated by Pastor Mark Henke.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 16, 2019