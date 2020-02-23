|
|
Paul P. Verhagen
Kaukauna - Paul Peter Verhagen, age 89, of Kaukauna, died peacefully February 21, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Kaukauna on March 31, 1930 and is the son of the late Harry and Christine Verhagen. On July 14, 1953, at St. John's Catholic Church in Little Chute, he married Theresa Pynenberg. Paul was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and lived in Kaukauna his whole life. Paul served in the army from 1954 to 1956 and was also a member of the American Legion. He was employed at the Kimberly Mill until he retired in 1992.
Paul is survived by his wife, Theresa, six children, Paula Hash, Joe (Chris) Verhagen, Jay (special friend Judy McCarthy) Verhagen, Keith (Lori) Verhagen, Ken Verhagen, and Sara (Patrick) Weyenberg, seven grandchildren, Paul (Jolene) Verhagen, Laura (Randy) Schmidt, Sam (Emily) Verhagen, Rachel (Jake) Wittman, Anne (Micah) Wittman, John (Holly) Weyenberg, and Kate (Fiancé Blake Bentley) Weyenberg, and seven great grandchildren, Noah and David Verhagen, Natalie and Mason Schmidt, Colton Wittman, Grace Wittman, and Wade Verhagen. He is also survived by his sister Mary Jean Van Lanen, brother-in-law Dan (June) Pynenberg, and sister-in-law Bernice Strobel.
He is preceded in death by son-in-law David Hash, brothers, Joseph (in infancy), Joe, Earl, Richard (Blanche), Mark (Irene), sisters, Leone (Fritz) VandeHey, Ruth (Ervin) Rosin, father-in-law Adrian Jack (Leda) Pynenberg, step-mother-in-law Gen Pynenberg, step sister-in-law Nancy (John) Schreiter, brothers-in-law, Norb (Rosalie) Pynenberg, Melvin Strobel and Gene Van Lanen, and sisters-in-law, Dot (Harry) Evers, Marion (Ray) Schroth, and Rosemond (Wes) Schmitzer.
Paul enjoyed the simple things in life. His ideal time was spent loving his wife, companion, and soulmate of 67 years. Paul adored Theresa and cherished the marriage the two of them shared. He also loved fishing at Pickerel Lake, trimming his Christmas Tree including this past year, and taking care of his pristine yard and house. Paul was very active in life as he rode his bike daily up until about three weeks ago. He was an avid sports fan and his favorites were watching boxing, the Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and college basketball. Paul loved spending time with friends and family over a cup of coffee or a glass of red wine.
A special thank you to nephew Eugene for spending so much quality time with Paul, Dr. Yao at Theda Care Cancer Center, Dr. Johnson and the staff at the Kaukauna Clinic, and Sandra and the entire staff at Country Villa in Freedom for the care and compassion given to Paul and his family.
A funeral mass in celebration of Paul's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St., Kaukauna, WI, 54130 with Fr. Kyle Sladek officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family will make donations to St. Ignatius Catholic Schools and .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020