Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Paul Pokorny Sr. Obituary
Paul Pokorny Sr.

Grand Chute - Paul Joseph Pokorny Sr., 67, of Grand Chute, WI died Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born April 6, 1952 to the late George Sr. and Josephine (Kurowski) Pokorny in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Paul went to school in Green Bay. He met his wife Ruth Micolichek, and they got married in Green Bay, on December 20, 1971. Paul worked as a mechanic most of his life. He enjoyed antiquing and working on old cars. Paul was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He always tried to help everyone and had a wonderful sense of humor; he would always try to come up with something to make us laugh, creating jokes constantly. He loved Old Country and Rock n Roll music, but Paul's biggest love in life was his family.

Paul is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughters, Jennifer (Bryan Schmidt) of Appleton, Catherine (fiancée Tim Martin) of Appleton, and Angela of Appleton; son, Paul Jr. (Missy) of Chilton; grandchildren, Kimberly, Nicholas, and Ryan Pokorny, Amber and Ashley, Schmidt, Allie Riedl, Zach Pokorny, Hannah Murphy, and Skylar Martin; great-grandchildren, Aleigha, Amiyah, Aubriella, and Giovanni; Paul's brothers and sister, George (Jean) Pokorny, Green Bay, Ralph (Nancy) Pokorny, Appleton, John of De Pere, Terri Haller, Green Bay, Carolyn (Rick Hunsucker) Green Bay, Elaine (Dennis Haller), Kathleen (Dave Anderson), La Crosse, Connie (Rob Tinnes), Parker Colorado; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Virginia Coppersmith, David, Katherine, and James Pokorny.

Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:45pm. A prayer service will be held at 7:00pm. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, De Pere. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019
