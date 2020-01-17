Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Parish
900 Geiger St
Neenah, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Parish
900 Geiger St
Neenah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Stommel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Stommel


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Stommel Obituary
Paul Stommel

Plymouth - Paul Donald Stommel, age 64 of Plymouth, passed away suddenly on January 14, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1955 in Neenah to Roland and Doris (Thiel) Stommel.

Paul graduated from Neenah High School. He worked for many years at Fives Giddings & Lewis and planned to retire soon. He traveled extensively as a Training Machinist to China, India, France, and Italy. In his free time, he enjoyed skeet shooting and was known as a car enthusiast. He was a member of the Corvette Club and enjoyed watching car races.

Paul will be sadly missed by his mother, Doris; by his siblings: Mark (Jane), CA; Ann (Ray) Danowski, CA; John (Barb), MD; Mary (Phil) Sweeny, CA; Jill Enriquez, CO; and by his nieces and nephews: Mitchell Sweeny, Taylor and Hannah Stommel, and Josephine and Nicholas Stommel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roland, in 1985.

A Funeral Mass for Paul will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Friends may call at church on Monday from 9:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent