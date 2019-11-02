|
Paula Dallman
New London - Paula K. Dallman, passed away November 1, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Paula was born March 16, 1978, the youngest of the late Tom and Sue Dallman. She grew up in the Manawa area, graduating in 1996. After moving to Indiana with Tom and Sue, she traveled many parts of the country, and world. Her longest stay was in West Palm Beach, Florida, where she enjoyed the sun and beach, before returning back to Wisconsin and settling in Eau Claire.
Paula was an amazing mother to her two boys and always found the joy in making memories with them. She loved feeling the earth beneath her (bare) feet, gardening, creating any type of craft, puzzling, watching the birds, and staying up all night with friends. And I mean ALL night. Even while suffering over the past year, she made the most of living - spring break in Florida, camping under the stars, and traveling to Indiana. Only a month ago, she was planning to scuba dive in Hawaii! Paula was full of dreams and visions.... not even cancer could take those away.
She is survived by her boys, Cai and Thomas; two sisters, Christy and Tricia (Tony), along with a niece, Kali, and nephews Nick, Cole, and Cruz. As well as close friends, coworkers from Sudexo at UW Eau Claire, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Paula's life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London.
In life, Paula lived freely.... and now she is just that.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019