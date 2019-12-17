|
Paula Sue Smith
Hollandtown - Paula Sue passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by her family, friends, and her beloved Packers. Paula was born on November 7th, 1968 in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Daughter of Dan and Lyn (Driessen) Smith. She lived in Hollandtown and was employed at Thilmany's until having to retire to begin her long, courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Paula was passionate about many things but none more evident than her three sons! She was always their biggest fan in everything they did in life! She had an extraordinary love for Halloween and always shared it with the children in her life. Her favorite pastimes included playing cards, bingo, four wheeling and her weekends at the cabin. On most summer nights you could find her spending time at the ballpark or sitting around a campfire. She was a devoted Wisconsin fan and she could always tell you where and when the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers played. Whenever you saw Paula, she greeted you with the biggest smile and always had a story for everything. She had a love for the bird and carried it everywhere (her middle finger). She was alway quick with an "F" word, followed by that contagious, beautiful smile!
She is survived by her sons Ryan, Tyler, & Kyle Van Den Berg; sisters Shelly Smith & Stacy (Justin) Brandt. She is further survived by many aunts/uncles, nieces/nephews and other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.
Paula was preceded in death by her Grandparents: Harvey and Ellie Smith & Bernard and Mary Driessen, also by her Aunt Peggy Driessen.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Francis Church, 433 County Road CE, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.
Please dress in your favorite sports apparel as Paula will be sporting her own.
We would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff and residents of the St. Paul Home for their continued support and love to Paula during her time there.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019