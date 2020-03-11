Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline A. Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline A. Collins Obituary
Pauline A. Collins

Honolulu - . Pauline A. Collins, 85, of Honolulu, died in Honolulu on March 6, 2020. She was born in Waltham, Massachusetts. She moved to Hawaii to live with her daughter. Prior to that, she lived in New London and Appleton, Wisconsin for more than 50 years. She is survived by one sister, four children, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. No service per her request. A celebration of life will take place in Wisconsin at A later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kelly Collins who served countless hours as Polly' s primary caregiver for the past 3 1/2 years; S traub Medical Center staff for their compassionate care, special friends Linda Kim and Joan Wakeield whose willingness and generosity also assisted with her care.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent