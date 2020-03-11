|
Pauline A. Collins
Honolulu - . Pauline A. Collins, 85, of Honolulu, died in Honolulu on March 6, 2020. She was born in Waltham, Massachusetts. She moved to Hawaii to live with her daughter. Prior to that, she lived in New London and Appleton, Wisconsin for more than 50 years. She is survived by one sister, four children, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. No service per her request. A celebration of life will take place in Wisconsin at A later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kelly Collins who served countless hours as Polly' s primary caregiver for the past 3 1/2 years; S traub Medical Center staff for their compassionate care, special friends Linda Kim and Joan Wakeield whose willingness and generosity also assisted with her care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020