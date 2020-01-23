|
Pauline M. Henry, nee Pairon
Anderson, SC, Formerly Kimberly, WI - Pauline M. Henry, 71, wife of Larry S. Henry, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She was born in Kimberly, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Paul and Angela Vandenberg Pairon. She graduated from Kimberly High School in 1966 and the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh 1970. Following graduation, she toured Europe for three months. She worked in South Korea for a year with the Red Cross. Pauline retired from Anderson School District 5 as a media assistant. She loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and many national parks. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Anderson.
Pauline is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry Henry; two daughters, Lauren Knight of Anderson and Miriam Hayes (Lee) of Dillon, SC; six grandchildren, Aaron, Zoe, and Nicholas Knight, Abby, Olivia, and Dalton Hayes; and a brother, Daniel Pairon of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her guardian, Louise Heinemann and a brother, Jack Pairon.
A Funeral Mass was be held Wednesday, January 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial was at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 1200 Cornelia Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020