|
|
Pauline T. Sohr
Appleton, Wisconsin - Pauline T. Sohr (Foxy), passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born May 1, 1932 in Clintonville, WI to Irvin H. and Hazel (VanHeuklon) Meidam. She attended Shawano High School, then moved to Appleton, WI and married Allan Beyer in 1952.
Pauline … Foxy as her many friends and family knew her by; was a devout Christian woman, wife and mother. She worked as a teacher's assistant for the Appleton School District for nearly 20 years. Her proudest career accomplishment was swimming with the Special Education children at Highland's Elementary School as they would come and pick off the "Goodie tree", and sing songs.
After retiring in 1997, Pauline moved back to the Shawano area where she went fishing, met Maynard Sohr, and they married. A woman so full of life enjoyed sewing, crocheting, fishing, swimming, bike riding, dancing, traveling, modeling in the Shawano Woman's Club, and having fun with family and her many friends.
She is survived by a son, Peter (Cindy) Beyer - Appleton; a daughter, Diane Kovacs - WA, 3 grandchildren; Jessica (Brett) Ahrens, Kaye (Collin) Booth, WA, and Adam Kovacs, England. 3 Great grandchildren; Hannah Bichel, Skylar and Matthew Ahrens. One sister; Irene (Ron) Johnson, Idaho. Pauline is also survived by Maynard Sohr's children; Brian, Holly and Shelly; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first and second husbands, Allan Beyer and Maynard Sohr. Three brothers; Ditty, Ted and Pat Meidam; one sister; Mary Harris.Due to the current environment, a small service will be held at Wichmann's Funeral Home on March 27, 2020 at 10 AM. Limited visitation will be held prior to the service. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park at 11:15 AM that day. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date.
In lieu of money or flowers, it is Pauline's wish: Remember me by making someone else happy; perform a small act of kindness to somebody. This does not take much - a smile, send a card, visit a friend, go out for lunch … the only way to be happy is to make someone else so.
Thank you to Mrs. Sohr's medical teams, Wichmann Funeral Home and Highland Memorial Park. To Eagle Point Senior Living Facility; so professional, caring and supportive. The family wishes to say thank you all for making Foxy's place a home she could thrive and be truly happy
For me life was a piece of cake,
I tasted it all and enjoyed every bite.
I trusted the lord with all might,
and now I stand in his heavenly light.
"Thank you for enjoying my life with me!" P.S. Foxy
To leave a special message or condolences for Foxy's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020