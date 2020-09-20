Pearl Albert
Ripon - Pearl S. Albert, former Seymour resident, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Survivors include one sister, Harriet Wolk; one brother, Harvey (Jean) Albert, Jr.; nieces: Christine Wolk, Marie Wolk, Susan (Russell) Tilot, Cherie (John) Wood, Trudy (Rob) Powelson, Summer (Andrew) Peters, and Julie (Sam) Campbell; nephews: Harvey Albert III, Eldon (Tina), and Brian (Erica) Albert.
Services will be at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will be posted on the Muehl-Boettcher website. Online condolences may be expressed to Pearl's family at www.muehlboettcher.com