|
|
Pearl E. Schneider
Neenah - Pearl E. Schneider, Neenah, WI completed her life's journey and entered her eternal home on January11, 2020, at the age of 91. Pearl was born in Chicago, Illinois on Valentine's Day 1928 to John and Lizzy Funck. She was the youngest of five children: Will, Dorothy, Ralph, Clifford, (died in infancy) and Pearl. Her father died when she was 7 years old. Two years later, her Uncle Harry married her mother and became a second father. Following high school, Pearl attended beauty school.
Pearl met and married Everett H. Schneider, to whom she was a devoted wife for 46 years. Together they moved to California and then back to Everett's home state of Wisconsin, while raising seven children, teaching them to work hard, love life and serve others. Most importantly, she modeled for them a life committed to knowing and serving her Savior, Jesus. Pearl spent her young married years with a house full of children, preparing innumerable meals, washing and matching way too many socks, making and maintaining multiple schedules for the household and yet faithfully taking time to daily read and memorize God's Word with her children.
Diverse and incalculable are the titles and roles that she consistently and effectively filled through which she humbly touched the lives of those both near and far. Steadfast Wife, Committed, Industrious Mother, Generous Friend, Choir Member, Good News Club Teacher, Canning/Freezing Specialist, Birthday Card Craftsman, Adventurous Traveler, Gracious Host, Scrabble Opponent, Camping Coordinator, Moss Rose Gardener, Creative Seamstress and Upholsterer, Consistent Prayer Warrior, Volunteer Knitter, Bracelet Counter. She lived life with an infectious energy and joy, always thankful for and passing on the gifts that God had blessed her with, yet regularly underestimating her impact.
She will be deeply missed by her seven children: Joy (Jes) Tarp, Platteville, WI; Jan (Jeff) Higgins, Neenah, WI; Frank (Sharon) Schneider, Kenosha, WI; Deborah (Prentis) Pickens, Bartlett TN; Donna (Kevin) Sutton, Hinkley, MN; Esther (Greg) Sanders, Belden, MS; and Sandy (Kyle) Netterfield, Bothell, WA; 26 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren.
A special thank you to Estela Salberg, Melody Kieper, Theda Care Hospice, especially Mary B. and Prairie Home Assisted Living (House of Joy) and Elder Care.
A funeral service for Pearl will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Ribble officiating. A visitation will be held on Pearl's birthday, Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., and again on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service.
A memorial will be established in Pearl's memory as a final gift to the missionaries and ministries that she dearly loved, supported and faithfully prayed for.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020