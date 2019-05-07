|
Pearl I. Hogan
Neenah - Pearl Ione Hogan passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Bethel Home in Oshkosh following a brief illness as the sun rose on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019. Pearl was born in Shawano, WI on Christmas morning in 1927 to August and Elise Gaedke who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Shawano High School in 1945 as class valedictorian and had a long career as a secretary having worked at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay, Marathon in Neenah and at Wilson Elementary School in Neenah where she was honored by the Neenah Joint School District with Pearl Hogan Day upon her retirement. At Wilson School Pearl touched the lives of many people and had a positive impact on many of us who now live as adults throughout this community and beyond. She treated the kids at Wilson School as if they were her own.
Pearl married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Hogan on May 9, 1958. Pearl and Bob had the sort of marriage the rest of us could only aspire to. They always put each other first and were each other's best friend. Pearl and Bob enjoyed weekly date nights where they would go out to dinner and dance. They also enjoyed attending Packer games together, golfing and were avid bridge partners. Bob preceded Pearl in death on February 10, 2010 and she has missed him terribly.
Pearl and Bob had two sons, Mike and Pat. Pearl was everything you could ask for in a mother. She was kind, loving, loyal and supportive. She had a keen sense of right and wrong and never hesitated to share it with her sons. Mom made sure her boys were taken care of; always a home-cooked meal, clean clothes and a "care package" during the college days.
She was a Christian who had vast and unwavering faith. She prayed for her family and friends daily and was active in her church, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Neenah, until the end of her life.
Pearl is survived by her sons, Michael Hogan (Julie) and Patrick Hogan (Andrea), two grandchildren, Sarah Hogan and Samuel Hogan and her brother Orv Gaedke (Jean) as well as the countless friends she has collected at every stop along her path. She will be greatly missed.
Pearl's funeral service will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 809 S. Commercial St., Neenah, on Thursday, May 9, the 60th anniversary of Pearl and Bob's marriage, at 11:00 am with the Reverend Dennis Ellisen officiating. The visitation will be at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and again at the church on Thursday from 10:00 am until the hour of service. Gifts and memorials should be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Neenah.
Special thanks to Valley VNA in Neenah, ThedaCare at Home hospice and Bethel Home in Oshkosh for their compassion and many kindnesses.
