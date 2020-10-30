Pearlann M. Schiedermayer



Menasha - Pearlann M. Schiedermayer, age 77, passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born in Neenah on November 26, 1942, daughter of the late William and Pearl (Rosenthal) Wenzel. Pearlann graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh where she received her degree in education. She married Kurt Schiedermayer on September 5, 1964.



Pearlann was a 2nd grade teacher in the Menasha School System teaching at Banta Elementary and Gegan Elementary. When she had her children, she became a stay-at-home mom. Once her children were school-aged, she substitute taught. Pearlann then worked for the Volunteers in Offender Services department of Outagamie County as a teacher in the Outagamie County Jail until she retired in 2009.



Pearlann was a life-time member of the Winnegamie Dog Club. She served as President of the Fox Valley Learning Disabilities Association for several years. She enjoyed travelling, shopping, going out to eat and entertaining. Pearlann also loved spending time with her family.



She is survived by her children: Kariann (Tom) Hesse and Andrew (Memory) Schiedermayer; and grandchildren: Ashlynn, Spencer, Connor and Sienna.



Pearlann will be laid to rest next to her husband at Highland Memorial Park with a private family service.



The family would like to thank Edenbrook of Appleton for the exceptional care they provided to Pearlann.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store