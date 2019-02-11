|
|
Peggy Ann Simon
Appleton - Peggy Ann Simon, age 74, passed peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Appleton, WI. Peggy was born on December 12, 1944, daughter of the late Sylvester and Gladys (Riley) Simon.
Peggy was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Appleton. She enjoyed traveling, bird watching, collecting antiques, shopping, and listening to Elvis. Peggy was an avid Packer fan and an American Red Cross volunteer.
Peggy is survived by her three children: Michelle (Michael) Hietpas, Little Chute, Buzz (Tonia) Boushley, Appleton, and Tanya Boushley, Appleton; Five grandchildren: Chad and Kendra Hietpas, Little Chute and Owen Boushley, Kona, HI; Trevor and Spencer Vanwychen, Appleton, WI; one sister, Julie (Larry) Yachinich, Slinger; four brothers: Ed (Bobbie) Simon, Seymour, Deacon Rick (Judy) Simon, Appleton, Tony Simon, Little Chute, and Jack (Barb) Simon, Tucson, AZ; her special friends: Joyce Wahlfeld, Appleton and Jeffrey Seering, Appleton; and many other friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is further preceded in death by her brother and sister in-law, Bill (June) Simon.
Mass of Christian burial for Peggy will be 11:30 AM on Thursday February 14, 2019 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 500 W Marquette St., Appleton. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 until 11:00 AM, with Mass to begin at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Kaukauna. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peggy's name to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Peggy's entire family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Randy Kerswill and Lori Gritton for their lifetime of compassionate care, the staff at Care Partners, as well as her extremely compassionate hospice nurse Kayla Beyer with Asera Care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 11, 2019